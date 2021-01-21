Another season, another trophy for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The legendary Portuguese forward helped inspire Juventus to victory over Napoli in the Italian Super Cup final on Wednesday night.

Ronaldo, who turns 36 next month, scored the opening goal with a close-range finish at Sassuolo’s Mapei Stadium. He subsequently became the player with the most official goals to his name in football history.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner now has 760 official goals to his name, breaking the long-standing record held by the late Josef Bican.

“We are very happy with the win, it was difficult, especially as the pitch was terrible, but we got it done,” Ronaldo told RAI Sport, per Football Italia.

“We showed a different attitude to the bad performance against Inter. That is the past, this is a very important trophy and we hope this can give the team more confidence going into the future.

“Milan and Inter are very strong, but I believe we have what it takes to win. It’s going to be very difficult, but I believe the Scudetto is still possible.”

Furthermore, Ronaldo moved from 10th place to joint-ninth on the list of players with the most trophies.

Ronaldo now boasts an incredible 33 trophies, having won one with Sporting Lisbon, 10 with Manchester United, 16 with Real Madrid, two with Portugal and now four with Juventus.

But which other players make the top 10? Let’s take a closer look…

9=. Xavi (33 trophies)

9=. Cristiano Ronaldo (33 trophies)

7=. Vitor Baia (34 trophies)

7=. Gerard Pique (34 trophies)

6. Kenny Dalglish (35 trophies)

4=. Ryan Giggs (36 trophies)

4=. Lionel Messi (36 trophies)

2=. Maxwell (37 trophies)

2=. Andres Iniesta (37 trophies)

1. Dani Alves (42 trophies)

(Stats per Sport before Juventus vs Napoli).

Well played, Cristiano. To move level with Xavi, who played a key role in those hugely-successful Barcelona and Spain sides, is some achievement.

It's safe to assume Ronaldo will rise further up that list before he calls time on his illustrious career.

He’ll not only be desperate to beat Lionel Messi’s tally, but there’s absolutely no doubt he’ll have Dani Alves’s extraordinary record in his sights too.

It may seem incredibly unlikely that he’ll win another 10 trophies before retiring; however, Cristiano has proved time and time again down the years that you should never - ever - write him off.

News Now - Sport News