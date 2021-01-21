Palace's £100k p/w man dragging heels over potential January exit

Mamadou Sakho’s future is somewhat up in the air.

The central defender has a contract that expires at the end of the season and this transfer window is subsequently the Eagles’ last chance to receive a fee for the former Liverpool defender.

There is interest, too, with Sport Witness carrying a report from Le10 Sport claiming that Ligue 1 club OGC Nice are attempting to strike a deal.

The defender has been phased out of Roy Hodgson’s starting XI this season and has made just four appearances in the Premier League, with the last coming in October, in the 2-1 win over Fulham.

He has not been included in the squad for the last two games, against Arsenal and Manchester City, and it seemed that he was being protected ahead of a transfer.

Sakho, though, seems to be making things difficult.

He is said to be interested in a move to the Ligue 1 club, though his wage demands are slowing things down.

They have yet to reach an agreement, and it seems time is running out for the defender to leave Selhurst Park.

Per Spotrac, he is earning £100,000-per-week and it remains to be seen if Nice can get anywhere near that.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Sakho is shooting himself in the foot here.

The defender clearly isn’t playing for the Eagles, and he is not in the plans of his manager as the season continues apace.

If he doesn’t move in this transfer window, one has to think that he will be sitting on the bench for the remainder of the campaign.

1 of 15 Who has won more Champions League titles? Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi

That does not seem like an attractive proposition for the centre-back, who remains an experienced head and he really needs to be playing.

At the age of 30, one has to think he ought to know better.

News Now - Sport News