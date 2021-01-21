Roman Reigns has established himself as a dominant force on SmackDown.

Since returning at SummerSlam five months ago, he's aligned himself with Paul Heyman and run roughshod over the roster.

'The Head of the Table' went after his own cousin Jey Uso first, before turning his attention to Kevin Owens - a rival he will look to put away for good at the Royal Rumble.

While Reigns is dominant enough on his own, WWE have teased creating a stable around the Universal Champion.

Uso is already working under the instruction of his cousin - carrying out his dirty work - and he might soon be joined by another Superstar.

In recent weeks, Heyman has been seen interacting with Apollo Crews on SmackDown and in segments on Talking Smack.

He first suggested that the only thing holding Crews back was his 'humility' and last week, the young star was seen getting advice from Paul and Roman backstage.

Heyman has since teased the idea of Crews joining his stable on social media. He recently shared a video of the pair's Talking Smack interaction and wrote that it could be a 'pivotal' moment in Apollo's career.

He then shared some interesting fan art to his Instagram story, which depicts Crews kissing Reigns’ ring with himself and Jey Uso standing in the corner.

Check out a link to his Instagram post HERE and you can see the fan art post he shared below:

Yep, it seems Heyman is keen to see Crews join forces with Reigns on SmackDown.

With those two and Uso all working together, the stable would become even more dominant than it is right now.

We know Heyman has been a big fan of Crews for a long time too, urging for him to be pushed as a star backstage in WWE. This could finally be his big break...

News Now - Sport News