"A tough time": Newcastle ace goes public with frustrations

Newcastle United have been in rotten form.

Steve Bruce’s side are not winning over any neutrals, nor are they impressing their own supporters, even if they are being forced to watch from home.

The Magpies have not won since December 12th, when they beat West Bromwich Albion 2-1.

Since then, Bruce’s side have lost to Leeds United, Manchester City, Leicester City, Sheffield United, and Arsenal, while drawing with Fulham and Liverpool.

It leaves them staring down the barrel of a relegation dogfight and it now seems that there is unrest within the squad, too.

DeAndre Yedlin has made just six Premier League appearances this season but appears to be back in Bruce’s good books, playing in five successive games at right-back.

However, he has now gone on the record to state his dismay at his contract situation.

The former Tottenham Hotspur defender’s current deal expires at the end of the season and he says he is in the dark over whether he will be offered a new deal any time soon.

Speaking to CBS Sports, he said: “One of the things that people think is you just go out and play and that’s our life but there’s a lot more to balance whether it be on the field or off the field.

“Obviously with my situation currently I have six months left on my contract. It has been a bit frustrating because me and my agent have had no communication with Newcastle at all about what their plans are for me, if I can go or if they want me to stay.

"It has been kind of a tough time and obviously I want to keep my head on football and just play my game but there are distractions like that that unfortunately make it a bit tough.”

He insists he has no issue with Bruce, but adds that he wants some clarity over whether he should be taking the requisite steps to secure a summer move.

He added: “At this moment [I want] just some clarity over whether Newcastle want me to stay or whether I can go. Whatever it is it’s something that needs to be talked about pretty quickly because there are six months left on my contract.

"If I am going to leave Newcastle there’s steps I need to take in terms of talking to other teams and things like that. There’s been no clarity. My agent has reached out to people at Newcastle and they’ve responded back saying ‘yes we’ll call you’ and there are no calls back. That has been quite frustrating.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This reflects appallingly on Newcastle and on owner Mike Ashley.

Ultimately, the buck stops with him and it will be no surprise to those familiar with Ashley’s work that he is blanking Yedlin.

At the end of the day, he simply needs a yes or no to the question of: Am I staying at this football club?

If the answer is no, one has to imagine that he will continue to give his all purely in a bid to earn a move. If the answer is yes, he will surely knuckle down having been rewarded.

It is a no-lose situation for Newcastle; blanking Yedlin is childish and, ultimately, stupid.

