Jason Jordan has not competed in WWE since suffering a serious neck injury in January 2018.

The once-promising Superstar has only rarely been seen on TV in the last three years and is currently working in a backstage producer role with the company.

While he wasn't loved by all fans during his short main-roster run, which saw him infamously involved in a storyline as Kurt Angle's son, it's fair to say that we do miss seeing Jordan wrestle.

It had previously been noted that there were no plans to bring him back from that career-threatening neck injury.

But this week, his former 'American Alpha' tag team partner, Chad Gable, offered an interesting update on Jordan's status.

He suggested that the young star is 'working on' getting back into the ring. Appearing on WWE's The Bump, Gable said:

"Just speaking from a personal standpoint, he [Jordan] became one of my best friends throughout the process and still is.

"It’s unfortunate what happened with his injury, but you never say never. He’s working on it, he’s trying to get back, and who knows? A reunion is always something that I would never be against."

'Never say never'. That's a phrase we hear so much in WWE.

It would certainly be strange for Gable to suggest Jordan is working towards a comeback if there weren't at least tentative plans to get him back in the ring.

After all, he could make a similar comeback to Edge, who returned at last year's Royal Rumble, nine years after retiring with serious neck issues.

Of course, safety must come first. We have no doubts that Jordan would love to wrestle again, but he needs to be cleared first and must pass the proper protocol.

'Never say never' in WWE, but even if he is working towards a comeback, it would surely still be a longshot.

