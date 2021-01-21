Manchester United moved back to the top of the Premier League after a hard-fought victory against Fulham on Wednesday evening.

Fulham took an early lead when Ademola Lookman broke the offside trap and fired past David de Gea.

United battled back though and restored parity when Edinson Cavani capatalised on a mistake from Alphonse Areola.

And Paul Pogba would net a brilliant winner to win all three points for his side.

The Frenchman controlled the ball on the right-hand side, cut inside and then unleashed an unstoppable effort with his left foot that powered into the net.

It was a sensational goal from Pogba, but that wasn't his only piece of brilliance on the evening.

A pass that he produced in stoppage-time has been going viral due to how good it was.

The 27-year-old had the ball in his own half and was under pressure from a Fulham man.

He maneuvered the ball onto his left-foot with a ball roll and then conjured up a sensational pass which landed at the feet of Bruno Fernandes.

That is fantastic from Pogba. It's important to note he produced that with his 'weaker' foot, which makes the moment even more insane.

When in form, there are few better midfielders in the world that him.

Fernandes' touch wasn't too bad, either.

Many United fans have been reacting to the pass on Twitter.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised Pogba in his post-match interview.

“Paul’s enjoying his football, he’s mentally very happy, he’s physically in very good shape and we know all about his talent,” Solskjær said, per the Guardian.

“I scored a couple of decent left-foot goals in my day but not one that good, not one from 25 yards into the top corner. It was a great goal.

“We’ve always said Paul Pogba can do everything, he can play wide, in central midfield, create chances and score goals. He’s really come on.

"The key was getting him match fit. Today he was in midfield and he was so committed and got tackles in as well as his goal.”

