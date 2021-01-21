We all love a game of FIFA Ultimate Team.

Some of us play casually, while others happily commit hours upon hours a week just to be in with a shot at qualifying for the Weekend League.

To really enjoy the game though, you'll need a good squad to play with. But creating that dream XI is harder than it sounds.

With over 17,000 footballers and 30 officially licensed leagues to pick from, there's so much choice and it can often be daunting to get on the transfer market and find the player you need.

Creating that perfect XI is certainly a challenge. Luckily, we've enlisted the help of a FIFA 21 pro to sort you out.

Have you ever wondered what the best XI in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team looks like? Well, wonder no more, because reigning ePremier League champion Hashtag Tom has your back.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the gamer revealed the 11 players that, in his opinion, are the best in the game. Check out the team - which he uses in competitions - below:

That's quite an XI, isn't it? Hashtag Tom also explained his reasons for picking each player.

"I’ll start with the goalkeeper, one of the best in the world in real life. Manuel Neuer is in there. He does a great job, makes big saves and has a big frame as well," he said.

"Pace is very important on FIFA 21. So at centre-back, I’ve got a special card from Ultimate Team. Road to the Final Lukas Klostermann - a Bundesliga centre-back at RB Leipzig.

"I use his pace because it’s key for the way the game works. Then I’ve gone a little different here with Kyle Walker at centre-back as well. Same reason as Klostermann - we love pace!

"At right-back, we’ve got Joao Cancelo because he links to Walker. He’s very good on the ball which is key for full-backs.

"Then I’ve got potentially the best left-back in the world right now - Alphonso Davies. It’s a very pacy backline with two fullbacks who are good on the ball."

As you can probably tell, pace is very important in FIFA 21. But in midfield, Tom switches it up a bit.

"I play ICON Patrick Viera in centre-midfield. He covers every blade of grass, he’s an anchorman. I have a more attacking player next to him - Roberto Firmino’s Freeze card.

"Out wide, my two wingers are pace, pace, pace. Marcus Rashford on the left, he’s a very overpowered card on Ultimate Team. He’s very quick and has five-star skill moves.

"On the right side, we have Kylian Mbappe. There’s not much to say about him really. He’s one of the best in the world and he fits perfectly in FIFA - he’s got it all."

That's a midfield you don't want to mess with. But it's upfront, with a deadly strike partnership, where the magic happens.

"We have the famous duo upfront. The two best cards in Ultimate Team.

Cristiano Ronaldo - he’s a machine on FIFA 21. He wins a lot of headers, he’s tall, he’s got great skill moves and a great weak foot. He’s very clutch. Whenever I need a goal it’s him.

"Then I have the other ICON of my team - Brazilian Ronaldo. R9. He’s one of the best cards in the game and he finishes virtually everything."

Yep, that's one hell of a team. We certainly wouldn't want to be matched up against it on Ultimate Team.

So what tactics does Hashtag Tom use in competition? Well, he revealed those too.

"If you want good a formation this year, 4-4-2 is the one. A lot of professional players are using it. If you’re really struggling for defending some are using 5-3-2 as well," he said.

"A good in-game tactic to use is press after possession loss.

"Pressure play can work very well in FIFA 21 - getting the ball high up can lead to the opponent making lots of mistakes so use that tactic if you like to play on the front foot."

So, you now know the best team to use in FIFA 21 and you've also heard what the most effective formations and tactics are. So what are you waiting for? Log on and win that Weekend League!

