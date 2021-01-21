Following his goal against Napoli in Juventus’ Italian Super Cup victory, many outlets were claiming Cristiano Ronaldo was now the greatest goalscorer in football history.

Heck, even we suggested he had eclipsed Josef Bican with the 760th goal of his career.

However, naturally, there is some confusion over the records.

There can be no doubt over Ronaldo’s 760 goals, with the Portuguese superstar scoring five goals for Sporting Lisbon, 118 for Manchester United, 450 for Real Madrid, 85 for Juventus and 102 for his country.

Now, we’re not here to pour cold water on Ronaldo’s incredible achievements. Instead, as per a report by the BBC, we’re bringing you the facts.

Data from the reliable Rec.Sport.Soccer Statistics Foundation (RSSSF) claims Bican is football’s all-time top goalscorer with 805 career goals. FIFA also quote 850 goals when talking about Bican.

Meanwhile, Romario is on 772 and Pele is on 767. That means Ronaldo could still only be fourth in the list and needs another 46 goals to become the greatest goalscorer of all time.

Bican played from 1931 and 1955 and his 805 goals include some goals for Rapid Vienna’s reserve and amateur teams, as well as some unofficial international games. If you take those away, Bican sits on 759 strikes. However, RSSSF say that some data is missing on the Czech second division in 1952 meaning Bican may well have been robbed of a few goals.

And then there’s the two Brazilians.

Both claim to have scored more than 1000.

Recently, Santos stated that Pele had scored 1,091 for the club as they counted friendly matches. While his own Instagram bio says he is the "Leading Goal Scorer of All Time (1,283).”

Remove unofficial matches and Pele’s record appears to be 757 goals for Santos, Brazil and New York Cosmos.

Romario celebrated scoring his 1,000th goal back in 2007 but that was taking into account youth, friendly and testimonial games.

Instead, 745 goals seems more accurate for the player who appeared in South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

So, is Ronaldo now the record goalscorer in history? Nobody really knows, in truth.

But one thing is for sure: Ronaldo has scored 760 goals and will go down as one of the greatest players of all time.

