The Undertaker is one of WWE's greatest ever icons.

For 30 long years, he captivated audiences every single night and retired last November as a true legend of the business.

If anyone knows about what it takes to be successful in the sports entertainment industry, it's The Phenom.

Not only has he been an incredible character for three decades, but he's also been Vince McMahon's most loyal employee.

So it would come as quite a shock to hear him criticise the company, wouldn't it?

Well, that's exactly what Undertaker has done this week. During an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience Podcast, he called the current product 'too soft' and said he finds it tough to watch.

"I try, it’s tough right now for me," Mark Calaway revealed when asked if he enjoys watching WWE.

"The product has changed so much and it’s kind of off. I’ll probably p*** a lot of people off but they need to hear it. It is what it is.

"To the young guys [who think] he’s a bitter old guy, I’m not bitter. I did my time, I walked away when I wanted to walk away. I just think the product is a little soft.

"There are guys here and there that have an edge to them but there’s too much pretty and not enough substance I think right now."

Now, before we all run with this idea of The Undertaker 'criticising' WWE, it's important to note that he's trying to be constructive with it.

Very few would argue that the current product lacks an edge - with the exception of a few top stars like Roman Reigns, Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss.

Perhaps The Undertaker should take a backstage role with the company and bring back some of the edge that was so prevalent when he was in his prime.

