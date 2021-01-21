Many fans believe with certainty now that Khabib Nurmagomedov has sealed his legacy in MMA with a pristine 29-0-0, never to return again to the UFC.

Of course, believing this does not mean you can’t dream, right?

A few days ago, Dana White, ever the businessman, drummed up hype around a private meeting between the two where he promised to convince Khabib Nurmagomedov to come back one last time to smash his indefatigable rival Conor McGregor.

Dana revealed Khabib promised to come back if something ‘spectacular’ happened at UFC 257 this Saturday. The main card is exciting for sure, but plainly will not be enough to reverse Khabib’s decision.

He mounted both McGregor and Dustin Poirier and submitted them with a nasty neck crank and a rear-naked choke each, he'll need to be convinced in some fashion to make a retirement u-turn.

What fans can expect, though, is to see The Eagle flexing his skills as a translator for his teammates, as well as him coaching them in their corners.

Yesterday, The Eagle filled these roles for his younger cousin Umar Nurmagomedov at his UFC debut against Sergey Morozov. The Bantamweight Dagestani won the fight in the second round with a rear-naked choke which put Morozov momentarily to sleep.

The newest UFC fighter fighting out of Dagestan, Russia establishes himself as a well-rounded martial artist from the get-go. The striking is precise and powerful. Umar Nurmagomedov displayed an endless array of kicks, from sidekicks to front kicks both to the head and body. His overall stand-up game so far seamlessly works with his floorwork; he lures in Morozov repeatedly by switching to defence-mode, only to then shoot for a single-leg and hastily transition to back mount.

In the end, the younger Nurmagomedov emulated the GOAT’s same debut win exactly nine years to the day.

The styles between the two are vastly different, probably due to the different weight class; Bantamweight division demands greater speed and precision, while Khabib’s solid power and strength was enough to neutralise his opponents.

As with all the new Dagestani talent, Umar Nurmagomedov should be one to watch.

