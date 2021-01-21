Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for Danny Ings amid rising speculation regarding his future at Southampton.

Ings has been one of the most in-form strikers in the Premier League since he completed a permanent move to St Mary's from Liverpool in July 2019 following a successful season-long loan, scoring 40 goals in 81 appearances for the club so far.

That type of potency is always likely to generate interest from some of the top teams in Europe, and the fact he is yet to extend his current deal, which expires in June 2022, is adding weight to suggestions that he could leave Southampton.

And according to a recent report from Eurosport, Spurs are monitoring the 28-year-old's situation ahead of a potential summer bid.

In light of Ings' link with a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, talkSPORT pundit Jamie O'Hara delivered his verdict on the former Liverpool striker's credentials.

"He's in fantastic form, Danny Ings, I really like him. I think he'd be a perfect fit for Man City, for Spurs, for Arsenal," said O'Hara.

"He can play in a top-six side for sure, he's obviously a very talented footballer."

Amid his recent links with Spurs, O'Hara claimed the club should go in for him: "I think Spurs should try and get him."

There is, of course, a perennial problem for potential centre-forward acquisitions at Spurs due to the presence of Harry Kane.

Kane's talismanic status effectively renders a second-choice striker as a permanent bench player when the England international is fit, but O'Hara was eager to make the point that Jose Mourinho could accommodate Ings in the same starting line-up as his compatriot.

"You'd play him up front. Kane in the system is basically a number ten. So you'd play a 4-2-3-1 and Kane would drop in as a number ten."

Finally, the former Spurs midfielder and regular pundit claimed Kane's current deputy, Carlos Vinicius, is a level below Ings: "I like Vinicius, I think he's good, but Ings is way better."

GIVEMESPORT's Jack Saville says...

As O'Hara says, Kane's transition from number nine to number ten could facilitate Ings, who has scored seven times in 13 league games this season, and give Mourinho a fresh dynamic in attack.

The Premier League title hopefuls have been heavily reliant on goals provided by Kane and Son Heung-min so far this season, but the signing of a proven goal scorer of Ings' calibre could change that.

With Kane dropping into the hole to create space for runners in behind, and of course threading those eye-of-the-needle through balls he is becoming renowned for, Ings could enjoy a fruitful partnership with the £108m-rated assassin during the peak years of his career.

And in the event that Kane departs Spurs in search of silverware, Ings would be a worthy replacement at the spearhead of the attack, one capable of forming an equally impressive understand with Son.

News Now - Sport News