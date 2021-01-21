There have been so many standout performers in the Premier League in 2020/21.

Bruno Fernandes is racking up incredible numbers as Manchester United are currently positioned at the top of the table.

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have been in brilliant form for Tottenham.

Jack Grealish has shone for Aston Villa, while Kevin De Bruyne has been playing at a very high level once again for Manchester City.

As the league reaches its halfway point, football fans have been voting for the best XI of the season so far.

WhoScored.com gave fan the chance to vote for players they think have been the best in their respective positions.

Thousands of fans got involved and here is who they voted into the best XI of the Premier League campaign so far...

GK: Emiliano Martinez

RB: Joao Cancelo

CB: Kurt Zouma

CB: Wesley Fofana

LB: Ben Chilwell

CM: Ilkay Gundogan

CM: Tomas Soucek

AM: Bruno Fernandes

RW: Bukayo Saka

LW: Son Heung-min

ST: Harry Kane

There can be no arguments about Martinez's inclusion in goal.

He has been great since joining Aston Villa from Arsenal last summer.

Cancelo has also impressed for Manchester City under Pep Guardiola.

A big omission at the back has been Ruben Dias.

Guardiola's side have kept 10 clean sheets and conceded just seven goals in the 16 games he has played this season.

City's defence has been their Achilles' heel in the past few years, but his signing has shored up their back-line.

Chilwell being included in the side instead of Andy Robertson is also controversial.

Liverpool have been far from their best this season but the Scottish defender has maintained a high level throughout.

Soucek, West Ham's brilliant midfielder who has earned 29 caps for Czech Republic, partners Gundogan in the middle of the park.

Another big omission is that of De Bruyne. The Belgian just missed out on a place in the lineup to Fernandes.

Saka is also a surprise inclusion instead of Mohamed Salah.

In fact, not one Liverpool player has made the XI.

Grealish also misses out on the side, with Son narrowly edging him out for the left-winger spot.

