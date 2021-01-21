Some people raised their eyebrows when Manchester United signed Edinson Cavani on a free transfer back in October.

The Uruguayan forward turns 34 in February and his advancing years may have put some potential suitors off signing him.

But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his fellow Man Utd staff members felt differently. They were thrilled to sign the prolific centre-forward who scored 200 goals in 301 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain.

"His goalscoring record for club and country is fantastic and we are delighted to sign a player of his calibre," Solskjaer told reporters at the time.

"He'll bring energy, power, leadership and a great mentality to the squad but, most importantly, he'll bring goals.”

Fast-forward several months and Solskjaer was spot on with his prediction.

Cavani has brought all of those things, including five goals so far.

His latest goal was a hugely important one. The South American netted the equaliser away at Fulham on Wednesday night, capitalising on a mistake by Alphonse Areola, to cancel out Ademola Lookman’s opener.

United then wrapped up all three points thanks to Paul Pogba’s magnificent second-half strike. The 2-1 victory at Craven Cottage lifted Solskjaer’s side back to the top of the Premier League table.

Cavani, who earns a reported £210,000-a-week, almost made it 3-1 shortly afterwards. His energy and movement during the build-up was outstanding.

After winning possession deep inside their own half, United launched a lightning-quick counter-attack with Cavani at the heart of the move.

He produced an exquisite flick early in the move before pulling away to the right-hand side of the pitch.

Cavani then laid the ball off to Bruno Fernandes before making a perfectly timed run into the box and forcing a top save from Areola with a header.

Watch the move in full here...

Had it gone in, it would have been a Goal of the Month contender.

This isn’t the first time that Cavani has been praised by United fans for his movement and energy, but this is an excellent example of what he brings to the team when he plays.

In his MUTV interview after the match, Solskjaer said: “If you have a Player Cam on him, his movement is incredible. We’ve just got to get used to using him more.”

United supporters will be hoping to see plenty more of their No. 7 over the coming weeks, starting this weekend against Liverpool in the FA Cup.

