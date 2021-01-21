Sheffield Wednesday manager news: Approach made for out of work boss

Despite the postponement in fixtures, Sheffield Wednesday remain under the interim charge of Neil Thompson as the club continues its search for a full-time manager.

Indeed, with the Owls enjoying a relatively good spell of form since Tony Pulis' departure, The Sun's Alan Nixon recently spoke of the slow approach, as well as the fact there are a number of individuals reportedly chasing managerial targets behind the scenes.

Writing in his column in the Sheffield Star, Alan Biggs has shared some further insight.

He reveals Dejphon Chansiri adviser Erik Alonso was the man to have reached out and made an approach to the out-of-work former Wigan Athletic manager, Paul Cook.

Biggs gives Cook his backing for the job though doesn't believe he's likely to get it, potentially given the fact Wednesday are said to be looking for a continental style head coach rather than a standard British type manager.

In fact, Pete O'Rouke recently said on the Touchline Talk Podcast that Chansiri may be burnt on the idea of a British coach having seen Steve Bruce, Garry Monk and Pulis all leave since 2019.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

While the apparent change in approach may seem logical given the fact the last three managers have struggled, perhaps the main problem isn't in the dugout.

After all, Carlton Palmer explained in an exclusive interview with GIVEMESPORT that he believes the problems are with how Chansiri operates behind the scenes, given the turnover in managers.

Still, with the battle to beat the drop looking particularly tight so far this season - with only five points between 20th and 24th as it stands - Wednesday do appear to have a great chance of staying up should they get the next appointment right.

Considering this season started with a points deduction, you'd have to deem that as a success.

