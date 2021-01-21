Real Madrid’s season hit a new low on Wednesday night as they crashed out of the Copa del Rey at the hands of third-tier Alcoyano.

Marcelo, Isco, Casemiro and Junior Vinicius, Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard and Toni Kroos all featured but they couldn’t avoid an embarrassing defeat.

Zinedine Zidane’s future at the club is now under threat.

According to Marca, the club won’t be rushing into any decisions just yet and are likely to wait until the end of the season before replacing Zidane. One thing is for sure, the Frenchman’s days are numbered.

Out of the Copa del Rey, lost to Real Sociedad in the Spanish Super Cup and four points behind Atletico Madrid in the league having played two extra games.

But is it all his own fault?

Is this Real Madrid squad good enough?

Well, we’ve decided to analyse it by ranking each player from ‘World-class’ to ‘Get in the bin' using Tiermaker.

Let’s take a look:

World-Class

We don’t think anybody in this Real Madrid squad can be defined as world-class right now. We almost put Karim Benzema in this tier but, at the age of 33, there are several strikers in world football better than him right now.

First-team quality

Thibaut Courtois

Karim Benzema

Sergio Ramos

Casemiro

Toni Kroos

Martin Odegaard

Dani Carvajal

Raphael Varane

Real Madrid have some quality players but a common theme is that many of them are already past their best. Benzema, Sergio Ramos and Toni Kroos aren’t the players they used to be.

Courtois has proven to be one of the best goalkeepers in world football, while Casemiro is still class. Carvajal and Varane are also two of the best around in their respective positions.

We’ve stuck Odegaard in this tier because we believe he should be playing more regularly and has the talent to become a Real Madrid star.

Squad player

Marcelo

Marco Asensio

Luka Modric

Nacho

Federico Valverde

Rodrygo

Lucas Vazquez

Ferland Mendy

Andriy Lunin

This is the problem Zidane has - too many players that are just ‘okay’ these days. Marcelo and Luka Modric are club legends but are towards the end of their careers.

Injuries have stunted Asensio’s potential, while the likes of Rodrygo and Federico Valverde have shown promise at their young age.

Nacho is a suitable back-up centre-back, while Mendy has the potential to be Marcelo’s replacement.

Lunin is capable of being a decent No.2 behind Courtois.

Not Real Madrid standard

Isco

Vinicius Junior

Luka Jovic

Eder Militao

Dani Ceballos

Takefusa Kubo

Isco was once regarded one of the best midfielders in world football but he’s fallen out of favour at the club and desperately needs a move.

We feel a bit bad for chucking Vinicius in this tier at just 20-years-old but some of his performances just haven’t been good enough to warrant the ‘wonderkid’ tag.

Luka Jovic has gone back to Eintracht Frankfurt on loan and the less said about his spell at Real Madrid, the better.

Dani Ceballos is struggling to game-time in a poor Arsenal squad, while Kubo has already had a failed loan spell at Villarreal this season cut short. He’s now at Getafe.

Eder Militao may have scored against Alcoyano but Real overpaid by spending €50 million on him in March 2019.

Get in the bin

Eden Hazard

Gareth Bale

Mariano Diaz

Eden Hazard’s dream move to Real Madrid has turned into a nightmare and his career looks unsalvageable right now.

Gareth Bale has also made a dream move back to Tottenham but is getting very few minutes under Jose Mourinho. They will no doubt send him back to Madrid at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Mariano’s six goals in 35 appearances has done nothing to help the burden on Benzema.

