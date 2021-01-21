Does Cristiano Ronaldo now boast more official goals than any other player in football history?

This was widely reported on Wednesday night following his strike for Juventus against Napoli in the Italian Super Cup final.

This was Ronaldo’s 760th official goal of his remarkable career. That much we do know for sure.

The Portuguese superstar overtook the previous long-standing record held by Josef Bican, the prolific striker who played from 1931-1955 and died at the age of 88 in 2001.

He now sits three goals clear of Brazilian legend Pele, who will always maintain that all of his 1,282 career goals were valid and should be recognised.

However, the Czech football federation have carried out some research and believe that Bican is still 61 goals ahead of Ronaldo.

In a statement, Czech football’s governing body insist Bican scored 821 officials goals, not 759.

"The History and Statistics committee of the Czech FA counted all the goals scored by the legendary Josef Bican and we can declare he scored 821 goals in official matches," a tweet by the Czech football federation's said.

Jaroslav Kolar, ‘Head of the Committee’, then explains more on the following video…

“It means that Cristiano Ronaldo is not the best goalscorer in history yet, and he has to work more to break this record,” Kolar explains.

Per Sky Sports, a lengthy statement on the Czech football federation’s website claims 821 is the “most accurate number possible” when it comes to tallying Bican’s goals scored.

"The answer is - Josef Bican scored 821 goals in official matches," the statement read.

"Goals from matches in the first and second leagues, national cups, the Central European Cup and national team selections are included. On the contrary, friendly matches are not included in the statistics, with the exception of the national team.

"It can be stated with full seriousness that this is a number that corresponds to the current state of the possibility of verifying all data, so it is the most accurate number possible."

In the eyes of Ronaldo and his fans, though, the record has now officially been broken.

In any case, you’d certainly back Cristiano to score another 62 goals before he calls time on his illustrious career.

1 of 15 Who has won more Champions League titles? Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi

News Now - Sport News