Arsenal desperately need an attacking midfielder.

After Mesut Ozil's departure, the only player that can fill that role is Emile Smith Rowe.

The youngster has filled in admirably for Arsenal, assisting four goals in his last five Premier League games.

But, while he has done brilliantly since being given his chance, Mikel Arteta needs another option at this position.

And it appears he has settled on a move for Real Madrid's Martin Odegaard.

News broke on Wednesday evening that Arsenal were interested in a move for the Norwegian midfielder.

The 22-year-old has only played nine times for Los Blancos this season and is available to sign on loan.

Arsenal have made an offer to sign him. Fabrizio Romano, arguably the most reliable journalist in the world, has now provided an update which will no doubt excite Gunners fans.

"Martin Ødegaard is ‘tempted’ by Arsenal loan bid, he’s gonna decide together with his family," he wrote.

"Real Sociedad are in advanced talks to sign him by one week [leading the race over Ajax], always been Martin’s priority by months. #AFC offer led him to take hours/days of reflection."

Exciting times for Arsenal. Odegaard is a great talent.

He thrived on loan at Real Sociedad in the 2019/20 season. But, for some reason, Zinedine Zidane is not a fan of the attacking midfielder.

He would be a great signing for Arsenal should they be able to get the deal done.

1 of 20 Who is the top scorer from Liverpool and Man United's Premier League meetings? Luis Suarez Wayne Rooney Steven Gerrard Ryan Giggs

News Now - Sport News