Conor McGregor is only days away from making his long awaited to return to the UFC Octagon.

The Notorious One will face Dustin Poirier on Fight Island more than year on from his last fight against Donald Cerrone.

McGregor was imperious on that occasion, doing away with the American in just 40 seconds.

The Irishman has promised a similar performance this time around, openly stating that he plans to have the Poirier fight sewn up inside the first minute.

After months of preparation, McGregor is looking in the best shape of his life and goes into the bout as the overwhelming favourite.

McGregor is always a massive draw card for the UFC and pay-per-view sales are expected to be sky high for the clash in Abu Dhabi.

However, in a remarkably tepid pre-fight press conference, McGregor outlined the his ambitions go beyond the fight this weekend.

There has been a lot of chat over the fate of the lightweight title in the UFC after undefeated superstar Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement form the sport in October 2020.

Many are hoping that 'The Eagle' can be tempted back into the Octagon for one last fight but that remains no more than a dream right now.

Now, McGregor has predicted that Khabib will be stripped of his title should he remain in retirement.

Speaking at the aforementioned conference, McGregor didn't mince his words.

"I would make the case that if that man [Khabib] is continuing to dodge this and dodge the commitment of competing again, then the title should be stripped.

"We should be engaging in a title fight," he continued, referring to his bout with Poirier.

But I'm sure it will happen after this bout. I'm interested to hear what the excuses are or what will be said after the fight but I predict a title strip.

It is no secret that Dana White is doing everything he can to coax Khabib out of retirement for a rematch with McGregor.

It would undoubtedly be one of the biggest events in the history of the UFC and fans will be hoping the veteran president can work his magic.

For now, they will have to make do with McGregor vs Poirier, which, thankfully, promises to be quite a battle.

