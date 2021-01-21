Premier League clubs spent big last summer despite the impact of the pandemic.

Chelsea weren't shy in splashing the cash as they spent over £200m on new signings.

Manchester United were also active, signing the likes of Donny van de Beek, Alex Telles and Edinson Cavani.

Liverpool, fresh off winning their first Premier League title, weren't as busy.

They did sign Diogo Jota and Thiago, though, in big money moves from Wolves and Bayern respectively.

As the Premier League reaches the halfway mark, who have been the worst and best signings of the season?

ESPN have tackled those questions and you can read who they named below.

Worst signings of the season:

5. Jamal Lewis | Norwich to Newcastle | £15m

Lewis has not had the desired impact since his move from Norwich last summer.

4. Timo Werner | RB Leipzig to Chelsea | £48m

Werner has managed just four goals in 19 Premier League games. He's been guilty of missing a plethora of guilt-edge chances.

3. Donny van de Beek | Ajax to Man United | £35m

Van de Beek has done alright when he's on the pitch. But, for some reason, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer just refuses to give him game time.

2. Rhian Brewster | Liverpool to Sheffield United | £23m

It was hoped that Brewster would fire Sheffield United to Premier League safety. He is yet to score in 14 Premier League games.

1. Kai Havertz | Leverkusen to Chelsea | £72m

Havertz has been extremely poor since his move to Chelsea. He needs to up his game and fast if he wants to stay at the Blues.

Best signings of the season:

5. Ollie Watkins | Brentford to Aston Villa | £33m

Paying so much money for a Championship player could be considered a risk. Watkins has done brilliantly since signing and is a big reason why Villa are contending for a European spot.

4. Kyle Walker-Peters | Tottenham to Southampton | £12m

Walker-Peters is one of the best young full-backs in the Premier League. The £12m they paid for him looks like a steal.

3. Diogo Jota | Wolves to Liverpool | £45m

Jota was impressing massively before his injury, scoring nine goals in 17 games. Liverpool's struggles in his absence go to show what a miss he has been.

2. Tomas Soucek | Slavia Prague to West Ham United | £14.5m

Soucek has been a dominating presence in the middle of the park for West Ham. With five goals in 17 games, the Czech star is in the running for a team of the season berth.

1. James Rodriguez | Real Madrid to Everton | Free

Everton managed to get one of the best playmakers in the world for NOTHING. Incredible business from the Toffees.

