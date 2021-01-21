‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor makes his long-awaited UFC return when he faces ‘The Diamond’ Dustin Poirier in a rematch at UFC 257 this Saturday night.

It will take place on UFC's Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

The fight will happen at lightweight, with McGregor desperate to reassert his previous standing at the top of the division.

Poirier has battled through adversity in his career, reaching a title fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov, only to fall agonisingly at the final hurdle. A win would put him right back in contention for another crack at the title.

Their first bout in 2014 was perhaps most notable for the clash in personalities. McGregor’s outspoken, brash style and mind games got to his more reserved opponent. Poirier, who was engaged by McGregor’s trash talk, fought rashly, with the calm and confident McGregor picking his opponent apart, claiming the TKO victory in just one minute, 46 seconds.

Both fighters are coming off victories in their previous fights. McGregor stepped up to welterweight to crush Donald Cerrone one year ago. A devastating performance saw a TKO victory in which McGregor caused fractures to Cerrone’s nasal and orbital bones. Poirier bounced back from a loss to Khabib with a decision victory against Dan Hooker. ‘The Diamond’ and Hooker put on an incredible show, with five rounds of non-stop action making many proclaim the fight as one of the greatest in the UFC’s history.

What's Been Said?

UFC president Dana White recently said: “You can say whatever you want, but Conor McGregor vs Khabib is a massive fight. If Conor wins in spectacular fashion, it would be harder to say he doesn’t deserve the shot.”

In an interview with The MacLife, ‘The Notorious’ said: "I would like to put a stint in at 155 pounds, for sure. I never got a good stint at 155 pounds, a consecutive stint like I’ve done in the featherweight division. Give it a good run and tear through the division. There’s many good competitors, good fighters in there and I feel levels above them all. So, I would like to put that stint in."

Underdog Poirier said: "I've overcome adversity so many times. This is my belt, I earned it in blood."

What time does the UFC 257 weigh-in start?

The weigh-ins for UFC 257 will happen on Friday, with the ceremony starting at 3pm GMT.

How can I watch the UFC 257 weigh-in?

You can watch the weigh-ins on YouTube. They will be shown by the UFC and BT Sport.

The main card for UFC 257

Lightweight: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

Lightweight: Dan Hooker vs. Michael Chandler

Flyweight: Jessica Eye vs. Joanne Calderwood

Lightweight: Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar

Strawweight: Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Ribas

