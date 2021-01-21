Hammers make bid for Serie A man as striker hunt goes on - report

West Ham’s hunt for a new striker is still going.

The Hammers haven’t been able to sign a replacement for Sebastien Haller yet this month and are subsequently left with only Michail Antonio as their out-and-out forward option.

Haller’s exit has left a huge hole in the squad and one feels the Irons need to recruit a new forward to boost their chances of qualifying for Europe.

David Moyes’ men are seventh in the Premier League table, just two points behind fourth-placed Liverpool, who will play Burnley on Thursday evening.

One has to feel that the Hammers cannot rely on Antonio for the remainder of the season; he is 30 and has plenty of history of hamstring injuries.

And it seems the club are making moves to that end.

Sport Witness carries a report from Sky Italia claiming that the club have made an offer for a new forward.

1 of 25 Can you name this obscure former Premier League player? Emile Mpenza Aleksey Smertin Paul Stalteri Jesper Blomqvist

Cagliari striker Giovanni Simeone has emerged as the target, having scored five goals in 16 games in Serie A this season.

A six-time Argentina international, Simeone was the subject of an initial loan offer, worth €1m (£885,000) and the Irons would have been obligated to purchase him in the summer.

Cagliari are not convinced by the offer and are not set to accept the bid; it seems the Hammers will have to up their bid to bring him in.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Simeone remains a key member of the Cagliari squad.

He has made 12 starts in the league this season and is the club’s first-choice striker.

A loan offer for a small fee was never likely to be enough to bring him in.

One has to question, too, whether Simeone would actually provide any real quality.

He has not scored in Serie A since October and is currently on a run of 10 league appearances without a goal.

The Hammers could and should look elsewhere.

News Now - Sport News