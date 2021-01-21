Derby County latest news: Transfer blow amid takeover limbo

The frustration at Derby County is dragging on.

Indeed, despite the fact recent reports suggested the club's takeover was finally looking on, manager Wayne Rooney admitted some of his transfer targets could end up elsewhere should they continue in this state of limbo.

So, reports from Football League World shouldn't come as too much of a surprise.

1 of 30 How much did Chelsea pay for Juan Cuadrado in February 2015? £14.5m £23.3m £33.2m £37.2m

They claim that although ex-Everton striker Oumar Niasse is keen to join, any hopes of landing him are reliant on the deal with Sheikh Khaled Zayed Bin Saquer Zayed Al Nayhan’s Derventio Holdings (UK) Limited going through.

The Senegalese international is understood to have snubbed interest from the United States, Turkey and Saudi Arabia so far in an attempt to continue playing in England.

Still, it isn't thought anything can advance until the situation behind the scenes is sorted.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

How frustrating.

Rooney has (so far) largely done an excellent job in shoring up Derby's backline - conceding only five goals in the eleven games since he took full control - but goals have been a major problem for the club.

No player has scored more than three times and the Rams remain the joint-bluntest attack in the Championship, amassing a grim tally of only fifteen from twenty-four games.

So then, it stands to reason that bringing in a striker would help on that front.

While Niasse has never proven prolific in England, he did score five times in nineteen games on loan and averaged more shots per game while at Cardiff City in 2017/18 (1.5 via WhoScored) than anyone in the Derby squad other than Tom Lawrence has mustered this season.

With that in mind, missing out on him as a free signing would be a major blow considering how little time is left in the window.

News Now - Sport News