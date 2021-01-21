Manchester United returned to the Premier League summit with a win at Fulham on Wednesday.

The Red Devils were left kicking themselves after the weekend having come within a whisker of ending Liverpool's three-and-a-half-year unbeaten run at Anfield in the Premier League.

Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba forced brilliant saves from Alisson Becker on Merseyside, but couldn't quite do enough to take the Premier League title race by the horns.

Fulham 1-2 Man Utd

Nevertheless, they returned to winning ways with a trip to strugglers Fulham in mid-week, but the three points didn't come easy with Ademola Lookman firing the hosts into the end.

However, United were swift in their response with Edinson Cavani gobbling up the rebound when Alphonse Areola spilled an effort just seconds after Fernandes rattled the post.

And it took a moment of inspiration for Paul Pogba to complete the turnaround, scoring one of its finest strikes since leaving Juventus with a rasping left-footed effort into the far corner.

Fred's performance vs Fulham

So, despite the yawning gap in the table, United needed to dig deep to secure all three points at Craven Cottage and that was in no small part thanks to Fred's performance in midfield.

Despite having looked like a fish out of water during his first season in the Premier League, Fred has gone from strength to strength at Old Trafford since his sophomore campaign.

The Brazilian has looked particularly impressive during the big games and although Fulham away doesn't exactly qualify for that status on paper, it does by way of its importance to the title race.

Fred's gladiatorial moment

As a result, it should come as no surprise that Fred was fighting tooth and nail to ensure that United emerged victorious in west London - and one moment, in particular, illustrated that perfectly.

That's because a clip of Fred fighting to get the ball despite being repeatedly fouled by Fulham players has gone viral on United's Reddit page, amassing more than 3,000 up-votes.

If you needed any evidence of just how much Fred is willing to give to the United cause, then you can look no further than the clip down below:

Holy moly. Did the Fulham players have a vendetta against Fred or something?

Most underrated Premier League player?

You've got to credit the United enforcer, who pockets £120,000-per-week, for never giving up on the ball until he was literally wiped out by a sliding tackle despite getting literally pushed off the pitch at one stage.

Besides, I think we can all agree that, particularly in the modern game, plenty of players in Fred's position would have long been pencil-rolling into the next postcode when the first tackle came in.

But that sort of approach doesn't win you titles. Rather, it's the grit and determination that Fred showed all night at Craven Cottage, proving himself as one of the Premier League's most underrated stars.

