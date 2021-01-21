West Ham latest news: Club could take another financial hit

It seems like an awfully long time ago now that Felipe Anderson was being touted for a big money move to Manchester United.

Indeed, during his days with Lazio, the midfielder was frequently linked with the Premier League giants after initially adapting to European football well following his move to the Italian capital from Santos in 2013.

Now, however, his struggles look set to continue.

After barely having featured for Porto while out on loan from West Ham this season, Fiorentina were suggested as a potential landing spot.

The 27-year-old has made only two league appearances for the Portuguese giants and Italian Gianluca di Marzio had claimed La Viola were interested in bringing him back to Serie A.

However, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed on Twitter yesterday that Fiorentina were instead in talks over a move for Spartak Moscow star Aleksandr Kokorin and that were was nothing advanced with the Hammers.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

With Anderson doing little to improve his valuation, the fact one potential suitor is seemingly looking elsewhere is somewhat of a blow.

Having cost £36m in 2018 and considering the fact his chances of coming back into David Moyes' side currently boasting the in-form Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen in attacking positions look remote at best, the Irons seem set to lose an awful lot of money on this investment.

Barring a dramatic upturn in form for Porto in the second-half of the season or a late move elsewhere, even the player's £22.5m rating on Transfermarkt looks generous given his contract runs out in 2022.

Indeed, they recently took a hit on Sebastien Haller - recouping only £22m of the £45m they paid - so the idea of doing something similar on Anderson is an welcome one at best.

