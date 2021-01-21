Villa's "very, very weak" bid snubbed as January window continues

Aston Villa have been having a tremendous season.

Dean Smith’s side only narrowly secured survival last season, staying up on the final day of the Premier League season.

This season, though, they are genuine contenders to qualify for Europe.

Villa currently sit 11th and they are eight points behind fourth-placed Liverpool, with two games in hand on the Reds.

Smith’s side have gone on a three-match winless run but they have played Manchester City, Manchester United, and Liverpool in those games.

The defeat to City came with no small degree of controversy, as Bernardo Silva’s opening goal was mired in allegations of offside, to the point that Smith was actually sent off for his protestations.

It now appears that they are attempting to bring reinforcements into the club and Morgan Sanson is a target.

The Marseille midfielder was the subject of a bid from the Midlands club, per La Provence via Sport Witness, who report that the offer was worth €13m (£11.5m) plus €3m (£2.6m).

That bid did not convince Marseille into doing business, with manager Andre Villas-Boas unimpressed.

Indeed, he told reporters earlier this week that the offer was “very, very weak”, per the report. A new offer would have to be submitted for a deal to be done.

Sanson has made 12 appearances in Ligue 1 this season and has scored two goals, while registering three assists.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Sanson is a really interesting prospect for Villa.

The 26-year-old seems to be approaching his peak and has made a total of 157 appearances for the club, scoring 25 goals and laying on 22 assists.

Per WhoScored, Sanson averages 0.9 shots per game, 1.1 key passes, 0.8 dribbles, 1.8 tackles, and a pass completion rate of 77.8%.

This is a player who can get forward and defend well, and would add another element to the Villa midfield.

He is valued at £18m by Transfermarkt, so it is little surprise Villa need to up their offer, but they should do just that.

