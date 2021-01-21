West Ham exclusive: Marlon Harewood tips transfer target to succeed

You could forgive sections of the West Ham United support for being wary when the club are trying to sign a striker.

Indeed, there have been so many poor additions in that department over the years that even David Moyes admitted he was wary about adding to that rogues' gallery even after the departure of Sebastien Haller left them rather light.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, however, former Irons hero Marlon Harewood has backed one man to succeed should West Ham make a move for him.

1 of 15 Who has won more Champions League titles? Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi

Celtic star Odsonne Edouard has been linked with a move to East London before with Ian McGarry of the Transfer Window Podcast (via HITC) that there was an interest.

While the Frenchman is enjoying a relatively tough time of things as the Scottish champions' season collapses, he did score twenty-two times last year as well as bagging three in six Europa League games.

"He looks really good," said Harewood about the former PSG youngster.

"I've seen quite a bit of him in Scottish football and he looks quite handy.

"If Moyes is looking for another [Michail] Antonio, then they're going to have to spend quite a bit of money."

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

With the obvious caveat that Edouard is playing a division generally considered to be of a lower standard than the Premier League, he does match up quite nicely to Antonio.

Also able to operate on the left, the 23-year-old averages more shots per game (3.5 to 2.2) as well as key passes (1.1 to 0.8 via WhoScored).

So, even a slight drop off in that return were he to take some time adapting to English football would still see him produce similar figures barring a complete dip in form.

The Athletic recently claimed more clubs were looking at Scottish football as a market from which to shop considering the successes of players such as John McGinn, while Moussa Dembele recently got a big move to Atletico Madrid after embarking on an upward trajectory since leaving Celtic.

With the same publication suggesting Edouard was likely to leave the Glasgow giants this summer for less than £35m, perhaps it's worth considering Harewood's recommendation.

News Now - Sport News