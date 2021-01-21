West Ham make major decision over Diop's future

Issa Diop is not playing at West Ham United.

The Frenchman has previously been a centre-piece of the club’s backline but he has struggled to force his way into David Moyes’ plans this season.

Indeed, the 24-year-old has made just five appearances in all competitions, and has had just two outings in the Premier League since September’s defeat to Arsenal.

He played 27 minutes against Fulham in November, and then the full 90 against Crystal Palace in December.

Since then, he has been on the bench for the last six games in the league.

Diop also played against Charlton Athletic in the EFL Cup in September, but it now appears that he could be set to leave the club.

Football Insider reports that the player has been told by Moyes that he will be allowed to leave on loan if an offer is received.

West Ham would want all of his wages covered, and there are said to be a number of clubs who would be willing to sign him.

West Ham paid £22m to sign him, per the report, and he has a contract that runs until 2023.

He is valued at £18m by Transfermarkt and a loan move could well open the door to a potential permanent transfer further down the road if he finds the right club.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Diop could really do with a move.

Craig Dawson has impressed since his arrival from Watford on loan but one has to think that it is an indictment on the Frenchman that the veteran is even playing at all.

Diop is an excellent talent and he has the ability to be a real star if he finds the right club.

Indeed, per WhoScored, he averaged 0.8 tackles per game in the league last season, along with 1.5 interceptions, one foul, and 5.1 clearances, along with a pass success rate of 78%.

He can surely only get better, but his development is currently faltering because he simply isn’t playing enough.

