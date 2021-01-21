Wolves latest transfer news: Balague explains what went wrong for Willian Jose

The signing of Willian Jose looks to have come out of nowhere for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Indeed, the Daily Mirror recently suggested the club's Fosun owners were not prepared to spend more money even despite Raul Jimenez's long-term injury following a £70m splurge in the summer.

Patrick Cutrone was recalled from his loan spell and Nuno Espirito Santo did appear to be reduced to be working on internal solutions.

However, the Daily Telegraph recently claimed Wolves were poised to welcome the 29-year-old on loan with a view to a permanent transfer at the end of the season.

Reacting to the news, Spanish football expect Guillem Balague provided some further context.

Speaking about the striker, Balague mentioned in a tweet that the Brazilian 'lost a bit of spark' after moves to both Tottenham and Barcelona broke down, though did commend the player for his ability to hold the ball up.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

With Jimenez having given Wolves so much as the focal point of the attack, getting a player in who could perform a similar role seems like a great move.

Prior to the transfer speculation Balague talks about, Jose had bagged eleven times for Sociedad in the 2018/19 season, registering a further five assists. Largely operating as the lone striker in a 4-2-3-1 formation, the Daily Mail's scout report spoke of his aerial ability and willingness to play others in, which does seem perfect for Wolves.

The likes of Pedro Neto and Daniel Podence have proven palpable goal threats and perhaps having a striker to feed off would bring them closer to the opposition's backline, much as it did with Jimenez.

While his averages for most attacking metrics are down since the aforementioned campaign (including shots, key passes and aerial duels won per game via WhoScored) perhaps the failed transfers Balague talked about are an explanation as to what's gone wrong.

