Leeds-owned man set for January move after nightmare spell away from club

Rafa Mujica has really struggled since his loan move to Real Oviedo from Leeds United.

The striker is 22 and left the Elland Road club in a bid to play regularly and attempt to make a real name for himself away from Marcelo Bielsa’s squad.

The aim was surely for him to make a real impression and potentially come back and fight for his spot.

Mujica, though, has played just five times in all competitions, and has yet to complete the 90 minutes.

It is a nasty situation, especially given that Mujica has yet to actually play for Leeds.

He arrived in 2019 on a free transfer from Barcelona and has since gone on loan to Extremadura, Villarreal, and then Oviedo.

In those spells, he has played 13 times for the respective senior sides.

And now it appears he could be moving on again.

Sport Witness carries a report from AS claiming that he could now be set to move to Las Palmas.

They need to trim their squad first, but they are in the process of doing that, and it appears that the deal could be done before the end of the January transfer window.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Leeds really need Mujica to play.

There is little point in sending him out on loan if he isn’t going to get any minutes whatsoever, and a move really needs to be sorted out sooner rather than later.

His development, otherwise, is going to falter and he just won’t be a realistic proposition as a member of the senior squad.

Leeds need to seek guarantees from Las Palmas, and if they get them, this could be just the move the youngster needs.

