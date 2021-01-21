Southampton latest news: Club ready to stand firm despite Danny Ings reports

Over the years, Southampton fans may have got used to the idea of seeing their best players depart.

Frustrating as that may be, selling players on for a huge profit was a business model that had largely worked up until the back end of the Claude Puel era, with a sixth-placed finish coming after the massive sales in the summer of 2014.

Indeed, you could forgive Saints fans for thinking they're in for the same again amid recent reports from EuroSport claiming star striker Danny Ings was stalling on a new contract.

However, an article in The Athletic appears to suggest the club are ready to put themselves first.

It claims that Saints would rather lose the England international for free in the summer of 2022 when his contract expires than be forced into selling him at a lower price at the end of the season.

There's also thought to be hope behind the scenes that this burgeoning saga won't even get to that stage. Ings is understood to have a great relationship with manager Ralph Hasenhuttl and there is reportedly no suggestion he's trying to force a move elsewhere.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

It's certainly an admirable approach from Southampton.

Given the club recently announced an annual loss of £76.1m, the idea of selling Ings while they can in order to raise funds may sound appealing.

Still, it looks as if they are ambitious.

Keeping Ings - their most reliable source of goals - would be a major statement of intent, particularly with Hasenhuttl suggesting the 28-year-old could play the Champions League football he so desires with Saints should they continue their upward trajectory under the Austrian coach.

Perhaps this time, Southampton are ready to build for a successful long-term future.

