Spurs & Newcastle eyeing Serie A youngster valued at just £720k

Radu Dragusin may not be a player who is in the public eye.

But he is making real strides as a youth player during his time at Juventus.

Dragusin is just 18 and plays as a centre-back, having joined the club in 2018 from Romanian side Regal Sport Bucharest.

He is a fixture for the U17s but he has already played for the club’s senior side.

A Romania U21 international, he made his debut in the Champions League clash with Dynamo Kyiv, coming off the bench to make a 21 minute cameo.

He followed that up by coming on as a late substitute against Genoa in Serie A but his contract is expiring in the summer and that has led to vultures circling.

Sport Witness carries a report from Sport Italia journalist Gianluigi Longari, who claims that both Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are interested in snapping up the teenager, along with RB Leipzig.

Juventus want to extend his contract and while there is optimism surrounding his potential renewal, a move remains on the table.

In fact, it seems that both Spurs and Newcastle may have prompted the renewal negotiations.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Dragusin is a real talent.

He signed his first professional contract back in September and he has come through the ranks so quickly that it is difficult not to take notice.

At the age of 18, he has already played for the seniors, the U23s, the U19s, and the U17s, and is a Romania U21 international.

An elegant, ball-playing centre-back, one has to think that he would slot right in at either Spurs or Newcastle.

He is valued at just £720,000 by Transfermarkt; there is no reason both clubs cannot make a bid and make an attempt to snaffle him away.

