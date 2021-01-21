Liverpool vs Burnley wasn't short of entertainment in the opening 45 minutes.

The Reds have flagged against the Premier League's strugglers so far this season, failing to secure wins over Fulham, West Bromwich Albion, Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion.

And Burnley posed their own unique challenge as the only team to have taken points off the Reds at Anfield last season, battling their way to a 1-1 draw courtesy of a Nick Pope masterclass.

Burnley vs Liverpool

Marry that to Jurgen Klopp rotating his XI with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino on the bench and you could see exactly why the game was tougher than the table would have you believe.

As a result, it shouldn't have come as a surprise that Liverpool had to work their way through some shaky moments in the early exchanges, relying on Alisson Becker to make some crucial saves.

However, Liverpool eventually forced their way into the game with Xherdan Shaqiri popping up with a chance, but it was Divock Origi who came closest for the Reds before the break.

Origi's terrible miss

That's because the Belgian, who famously scored in the 2019 Champions League final, inexplicably missed a one-on-one opportunity to extend his goal drought, which you can see down below:

Tempers flare at half-time

But that wasn't the only piece of drama as Fabinho was lucky to escape without a red card after kicking out, leading to a kafuffle before half-time with players from both teams involved.

In the end, Mike Dean was able to break things up, awarding Fabinho a yellow card for the incident, but not before things kicked off to an extent that Klopp and Sean Dyche exchanged verbal barbs.

You can see what it means

Woof, we'd pay to see Klopp and Dyche slugging it out in a boxing ring.

Just in case there was any denying the magnitude of the occasion, you needn't look any further than how passionately the Liverpool players reacted to an incident that could have left them with 10 men.

With Manchester City hoovering up clean sheets like they're going out of fashion and Manchester United holding their nerve at Fulham, the ball is well and truly in Liverpool's court to match them.

But the signs were hardly promising when Origi's miss meant that a half that ended in hostilities was Liverpool's eight consecutive 45-minute period in the Premier League without a goal.

