West Ham reportedly table huge bid for striker target as Sullivan & Gold back Moyes

West Ham United have been looking for a new striker.

The Hammers are attempting to find some reinforcements after the departure of Sebastien Haller to Ajax.

He has gone for a fee of around £20m and it has left a huge gap in David Moyes’ squad as he attempts to build a team that is capable of qualifying for Europe.

And there have been plenty of players linked with a move to the London Stadium.

One who has emerged is Youssef En-Nesyri and it appears that the Irons are making a real attempt to snap up the forward.

The club are already reported to have had a bid worth €30m (£26.5m) rejected but there are now reports that a new offer has arrived.

Sport Witness carries a report from La Razon, who state that the Irons have made an offer worth €40m (£35.3m) for the forward, matching Sevilla’s asking price.

Sevilla are said to have made it clear to the Hammers that they will not accept anything less, and the demand was designed to test the club’s mettle when it comes to their pursuit of the Morocco international.

En-Nesyri has scored 13 goals in 26 outings in all competitions this season and it appears the Hammers’ offer is built on instalments.

The ball is now firmly in Sevilla’s court.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

If this is true, and it seems a big if at this point, then few can doubt the commitment of owners David Gold and David Sullivan when it comes to backing their manager.

A move for En-Nesyri comes with no small amount of risk, because it is unclear if he will be able to actually make the leap to England.

But paying through the nose for him at least proves the Irons are more than ready to give Moyes the striker he so desperately needs.

Keep an eye on this one.

