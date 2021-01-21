Goalkeepers scoring always makes for entertaining viewing and we've been spoilt in that department recently.

That's because Tom King of Newport County earned himself a place in the Guinness Book of Records this week when he scored directly from a goal kick against Cheltenham.

Astonishingly, the League Two strike was measured at a mind-blowing 106 yards, travelling the length of the pitch and taking a wicked bounce over the head of King's counterpart.

But a little like London buses, when you wait for one to arrive, another tends to come along in quick succession and that was exactly the case in La Liga on Thursday night.

That's because Eibar inexplicably took the lead against Atletico Madrid, who are world-renowned for their defensive solidarity, through the medium of their goalkeeper Marko Dmitrović.

Yes, you read that right. The Serbian goalkeeper stepped up to take the spot-kick for reasons that remain unknown, notching the first goal of his eight-year career.

And what made the situation all the more hilarious is that Dmitrović was taking his penalty against arguably the world's best goalkeeper in Jan Oblak.

However, even the world-class Slovenian could do nothing to stop his fellow shot-stopper as he fired his effort from 12 yards deliciously into the bottom corner, propelling Eibar into the lead.

You can check out the chaos down below:

So, sure, it might not have been from 106 yards out a la King, but there's something infinitely amusing about seeing goalkeepers find the net and Dmitrović's penalty is just so random.

No doubt the reasons behind Eibar calling up their goalkeeper to the spot will be named in the hours to come, but there's something about having no idea that makes the situation even better.

News Now - Sport News