"Wolves now confident" - Fabrizio Romano gives big transfer update on Twitter

Wolves need a new striker.

Raul Jimenez’s horrific injury, he fractured his skull, has left a massive hole in the squad.

Nuno Espirito Santo has been forced to rely upon 18-year-old Fabio Silva, and he has understandably struggled to fill the void.

He has scored just twice in 14 games and now it appears that the club are taking steps to remedy that situation.

Fabrizio Romano reports that talks over the signing of Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose are progressing well and that the Brazilian is closing in on a move to Molineux.

The transfer insider wrote on Twitter: “Talks progressing between Wolves and Real Sociedad for Willian Jose. Loan with buy option around €20m (£17.7m), negotiations on – deal not completed yet but Wolves now ‘confident’.”

Willian Jose is an experienced head and has been with Sociedad since 2016.

In 170 appearances for the club, he has scored 62 goals and registered 15 assists, and he has six goals to his name this season, in 21 outings.

He is valued at £18m by Transfermarkt and one feels this is something of a masterstroke for the Molineux club.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is a great deal for Wolves.

Jimenez is very much a focal point in their attack, a player through whom so much flows, and he is also a great threat in the opposition box, with the ability to score goals with his feet and with his head.

Jose offers that ability too, and this is a player who can surely be seen as an instant first-choice, but also decent back-up if and when Jimenez makes his return.

An initial loan deal is sensible, and gives him the chance to adapt to his new surroundings.

This could be one of the best deals of the January window.

