Liverpool have mind-blowingly lost their unbeaten run at Anfield after 1,369 days.

Truth be told, the evidence leading into the game wasn't exactly promising for Liverpool with the champions having bizarrely struggled against the Premier League's basement sides.

Aside from a 2-1 victory over Sheffield United, Jurgen Klopp's men have failed to secure wins over Newcastle United, West Bromwich Albion, Fulham and Brighton & Hove Albion this season.

Liverpool vs Burnley

Burnley were the next team lined up from that section of the table and Sean Dyche's men certainly have form for shock results at Anfield, securing a 1-1 draw during the 2019/20 campaign.

And Alisson Becker was undoubtedly a busy man during their latest clash on Merseyside, making a series of fantastic saves, though Ashley Barnes was offside for a number of them.

Liverpool had some appetising chances of their own during the first 45 minutes, too, but Divock Origi bungled the best of them when he found the crossbar as opposed to the net when one-on-one.

Drama before half-time

As a result, the biggest talking point of the first-half actually surrounded an incident where Fabinho looked to have kicked out at Barnes, running the risk of a potential red card.

In the end, Mike Dean settled for a caution, but that did little to pour cold water on the rising tempers in front of the Kop with Liverpool and Burnley players becoming involved in a kafuffle.

The managers even got involved with Klopp and Dyche recorded exchange verbal blows down the tunnel, which you can check out here.

Barnes scores the winner

However, the back and forth became more than verbal in the last 10 minutes as Burnley crazily won themselves a late penalty after a foul from Liverpool's hero up until that point: Alisson.

And Barnes, despite having missed a hatful of chances up until that point, was the man to score the penalty, threatening to end Liverpool's unbeaten run at Anfield of more than four years.

Liverpool lose Anfield record

Just in case you were under any illusion that this wasn't the craziest Premier League season in history, then Burnley have just dropped a massive piece of evidence on the table.

After all, this is the first time that Liverpool have lost a league game at Anfield in almost four years when Sam Allardyce, of all managers, secured a 2-1 win for Crystal Palace in April 2017.

However, the crown has now been placed upon Dyche's head, joining a select group of coaches to have taken three points from Klopp on his own patch in the north-west.

But it's as much an indictment of Liverpool's poor form as it is a celebration of Burnley's remarkable achievement with the Reds having now gone a worrying four Premier League games without a goal.

It goes to show that Liverpool's path to retaining their league crown most certainly won't be an easy one and that when people say anything can happen this season, they really aren't kidding.

