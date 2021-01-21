"Everything seems in place" - Rangers backed to seal permanent transfer this month

Rangers have been in absolutely brilliant form.

Steven Gerrard’s side have plenty of clear blue sky between themselves and Celtic and it seems a matter of when, rather than if, the Gers will win the Scottish Premiership title.

The form of the Ibrox club mean it would require a miracle for Celtic to win their 10th successive championship.

Indeed, Rangers are 20 points clear, though Celtic do have two games in hand. Even still, two wins would only be enough to cut the gap to 14.

The statistics are remarkable; Rangers haven’t dropped a single point at home in 11 games and have conceded just one goal in those outings, while they have won 10 and drawn three on the road.

Even still, it seems the club are making moves to bring in reinforcements.

Gerrard has confirmed that the club are closing in on a deal to sign Scott Wright from Aberdeen on a pre-contract deal, but ex-SPL star Alan Hutton believes that the ingredients are there for Rangers to bring him in this month and strengthen their squad instantaneously.

Speaking to Football Insider, he was asked if he would end up becoming a Ger this month, and said: “You would have thought so, everything seems in place to do that.

“Obviously Rangers seem really interested in him and again, he’s a very good player, technically gifted and and he suits that style and the formation that they want to play.

“I go back to the three up front but it’s actually like a main striker and two numbers 10s that like to get on the ball and create, see a pass, make things happen and if he fits that bill.

“Gerrard likes options. I think, obviously, Kent has been his main go-to for a couple of seasons now so maybe he’s looking to mix things up, even more competition for those kind of wider areas and I think he can add to that.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Wright is an interesting prospect.

A 23-year-old with genuine versatility who can play as a centre-forward, in attacking midfield, or on the left wing, he would bring versatility to Gerrard’s squad. He has scored seven goals and laid on 11 assists in 76 games for the club.

Hutton is probably right that he will be used as a wide man and that will allow Rangers the ability to rotate the squad as the season progresses.

After all, the title is almost wrapped up already.

Why not bring in a new talent and blood him swiftly?

