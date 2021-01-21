Liverpool were dealt a crushing blow to their hopes of retaining the Premier League title this week.

After more than 1,300 days unbeaten in the league at Anfield, dating back to April 2017, the Reds saw their incredible record come crashing down with an unexpected 1-0 defeat to Burnley.

For whatever reason, Liverpool have struggled against the Premier League's relegation candidates this season with Burnley the latest to have taken points off the champions.

Liverpool's league struggles

Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion, West Bromwich Albion and Fulham had all secured draws against the Reds, but it was the Clarets who went one better on Merseyside.

However, that wasn't to say that they had an easy ride because Liverpool should have taken the lead before half-time, but Divock Origi was his one-on-one opportunity hit the cross-bar.

It was the closest the Reds came to scoring all game, meaning they have now gone four Premier League fixtures without finding the back of the net, opening the door for Burnley to pounce.

Liverpool 0-1 Burnley

And pounce they did with Ashley Barnes converting from the penalty spot in the dying embers of the game, leaving little opportunity for Liverpool to equalise, having been fouled by Alisson Becker.

In the end, there was to be no response, leaving Jurgen Klopp with plenty of answering to do after stomaching his first Premier League defeat at Anfield in almost four years.

Given that, well, Klopp can sometimes be a little spiky in post-match interviews when things haven't gone Liverpool's way, fans might well have been surprised by how calm he seemed on Thursday.

Klopp's honest interview

That's because Klopp didn't lose his temper in front of the Sky Sports cameras and rather, threw himself under the bus for having, in his eyes, instigated a historic defeat for Liverpool.

In fact, Klopp even went as far as praising his players despite branding the defeat as 'impossible'.

Sadly, there was no word on his half-time kafuffle with Sean Dyche, but there was still plenty to enjoy as Klopp reflected on the defeat, so be sure to check out his interview down below:

Fair play to Klopp for taking on the responsibility of such a crushing result, but make no mistake that bigger factors are at play on Merseyside right now.

Where do Liverpool go from here?

It's astonishing to think that Liverpool have only won one more Premier League game this season than Arsenal, while they now trail rivals Manchester United by six points in the title race.

And with Manchester City able to move even further clear of the champions if they win their game in hand, then the table makings for pretty painful reading for Klopp and his players.

However, regardless of the results, it's imperative that Liverpool find a way to get their front three firing again because just one goal since Christmas is a shocking record for the champions.

Otherwise, Liverpool face the prospect of conceding their title in a season of such chaos that, frankly, it's theirs to lose.

