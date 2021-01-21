Celtic could have major advantage in battle for experienced PL ace

Celtic’s season has been roundly terrible.

That sound remarkable when one considers that they are still only second in the Scottish Premiership but it is almost guaranteed that Rangers will be champions.

They are 20 points clear and Celtic only have two games in hand.

As a result, they are clearly looking to bring in reinforcements as they attempt to claw back some dignity after an awful campaign.

The Daily Mail reports that there is interest in Crystal Palace midfielder James McCarthy.

The Eagles star is out of contract in the summer and it means he could negotiate a pre-contract with the Scottish champions this month.

McCarthy has seen his playing time somewhat limited under Roy Hodgson this season and has made just five Premier League starts this term.

1 of 30 How much did Chelsea pay for Juan Cuadrado in February 2015? £14.5m £23.3m £33.2m £37.2m

Nevertheless, it seems there is plenty of interest in securing his signature.

The report claims Burnley, West Ham United, Brighton & Hove Albion, West Bromwich Albion, and Bournemouth are all monitoring developments.

McCarthy has yet to discuss a new contract with Palace, so it remains to be seen if he will be given the chance to remain at Selhurst Park.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This would be a good signing for Celtic.

They have the ability to strike a pre-contract agreement, giving them a genuine ace in the hole over the remainder of the chasing pack.

McCarthy has experience of Scotand, too, having played for Hamilton Academical earlier in his career, and he would bolster the club’s options in the centre of the pitch.

He is a talent, a player who has made over 260 appearances in the top-flight, and he wouldn’t cost a penny when it comes to a transfer fee.

Celtic ought to get this done.

News Now - Sport News