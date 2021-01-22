Tottenham Hotspur could launch a summer bid for Southampton striker Danny Ings, according to Eurosport.

Spurs have struggled to source adequate back-up to Harry Kane ever since the England star became their undisputed first-choice striker.

This season, Carlos Vinicius has been signed on loan from Benfica to try and help fill that void but it appears the Lilywhites are now eyeing a more established Premier League alternative in Ings.

The 28-year-old has bagged seven goals and three assists in the Premier League this season but his contract is yet to be extended beyond 2022 - meaning Southampton may be forced to cash in during the summer transfer window.

According to The Athletic, the issue centres around Ings' hopes of one day playing for a Champions League team and therefore wanting a release clause included in his next contract.

Spurs are now looking to take advantage should Ings' contract situation drag on until the summer, but would the former Liverpool man actually be a good signing for the Lilywhites?

GIVEMESPORT writers Jack Saville, Jonathan Gorrie and Christy Malyan provide their responses to that exact question below...

Jack Saville

"Given Ings has notched 40 goals in 81 Southampton games, there's no doubt he would be a fantastic signing for the club.

"From a more tactical perspective, his arrival could complete Kane's transformation. Kane has been dropping deeper into the Spurs system this season to facilitate Heung-min Son's speed in behind, threading incisive through balls to the South Korean to devastating effect.

"If Spurs were to bring a player of Ings' calibre into the club one would imagine that certain assurances would need to be made over first-team opportunities. After all, Ings left Liverpool to get regular minutes and is unlikely to be willing to play second fiddle to Kane simply to play for a more prestigious club than Southampton.

"With that in mind, we may more often than not see Kane playing behind Ings in a front-two, with Son overlapping down the left and another pacey forward down the right. No doubt, a pairing of Ings and Kane would be a mouthwatering prospect for Spurs fans - although whether Tottenham have the defensive balance to pull off such an offensive-looking team remains a separate debate."

Jonathan Gorrie

"To suggest Ings wouldn't be a good signing for pretty much any Premier League club after his 22-goal haul last season would be ridiculous.

"Still, Vinicius was reported to have been Jose Mourinho's No.1 attacking target over the course of the summer and even he is struggling for minutes at Premier League level.

"With a chronic lack of goals from anyone outside Kane or Son this term, Tottenham seem more reliant on the England captain than ever.

"So perhaps Spurs would be better off looking to bring more firepower in from elsewhere. A box-to-box midfielder capable of breaking through the lines may be a wiser idea.

1 of 30 How much did Chelsea pay for Juan Cuadrado in February 2015? £14.5m £23.3m £33.2m £37.2m

Christy Malyan

"This potential deal reeks of Daniel Levy shrewdness. With one year remaining on his contract come the summer, the chances are that Spurs can snap up the Southampton striker for less than his actual worth and finally address their need for genuine back-up to Kane by bringing in a top-quality striker.

"Because make no mistake, Ings definitely belongs in that category. As impressive as his return of goals is the overall quality of them and the calibre of opposition they've come against. One only need look at his delicious winner against Liverpool from his most recent Premier League outing for a prime example of this.

"While he's not exactly the youngest at 28 and has suffered his fair share of injury problems, just consider how much a 20-goal Premier League striker would usually cost. Aston Villa paid £28m to sign Ollie Watkins in the summer, and he'd never even played in the top flight before.

"It's not difficult to imagine Levy using Ings' contract situation to really drive down his price-tag, and he's already worked closely with Southampton after agreeing deals that saw Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Kyle Walker-Peters both swap clubs during the summer.

"If anyone can take advantage to land Ings on the cheap, it's surely the Spurs chairman who is notorious for his crafty transfer deals."

News Now - Sport News