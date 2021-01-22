Liverpool’s incredible home record is over.

The Reds had gone 68 matches without losing at Anfield until Sean Dyche’s side came to town.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had failed to score in their previous three Premier League matches and it was always going to be another frustrating evening against the Clarets.

That frustration was clear for all to see after Liverpool failed to find an early goal. The more the half went on, the more anxious they appeared.

And when Mike Dean blew the whistle for half time all that pent up frustration was obvious.

Fabinho clashed with Ashley Barnes, leaving the Burnley striker on the turf. Then there was a bit of a pushing match while cameras also caught Jurgen Klopp and Dyche having a go at each other in the tunnel.

But there was one man not losing his cool - Joel Matip.

It was great to see the Liverpool defender return to the side from injury and he clearly didn’t want to get involved in the argy-bargy.

Instead, he hilariously mocked Barnes by putting his hands in the air and sarcastically making sure he was okay. Top sh*thousery.

On a dismal night for Liverpool, at least they had a bit of Matip content to cheer them up. The injury-prone defender has a knack of producing hilarious moments like this which has led to the hilarious 'No context Joel Matip' Twitter page.

Barnes had the last laugh after he was brought down by Alisson in the penalty area and converted the resulting penalty to end Liverpool’s incredible home record.

The third loss of the campaign leaves them four, six points behind leaders Manchester United.

They could also get overtaken by both Tottenham and Everton if they were to find their respective games in hand.

And Sky Sports pundit, Jamie Carragher, insists the club now face a fight to finish in the top-four.

"At the moment it looks like the title is slipping away. Six points can still be recovered but, with form and fixtures, Liverpool might be worrying about [losing] top-four positions rather than the title," he said.

"They have a lot to ponder, you can't help but wonder what has gone wrong. I can't remember a time this Liverpool team have been so out of form."

