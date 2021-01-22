Wolves are having an underwhelming season.

Nuno Espírito Santo's side were going along nicely until they Raul Jimenez suffered a sickening head injury against Arsenal in November.

Since then, Wolves have won just once in nine Premier League games.

They are currently in the bottom half of the Premier League table with 22 points accrued from their opening 19 games.

While they aren't in danger of relegation, yet, it's a disappointing return for a side that had European aspirations at the start of the year.

Wolves will need to strengthen in the January transfer window.

They appear to be determined to do just that, with the BBC reporting that Wolves are attempting to complete a move for Willian Jose.

And they've also been linked with another top-class forward in Douglas Costa.

The Telegraph report that Wolves have been offered the chance to sign the 30-year-old.

Costa is currently on loan at Bayern from Juventus but he has fallen out of favour in recent times.

He has just 18 months left on his current deal and any deal to the English top-flight would be on loan.

GIVEMESPORT'S JAMES STROUD SAYS:

Costa, rated at £18m by Transfermarkt, needs no introduction. The Brazilian has been one of the top wingers in the world for the last decade.

He's won 10 top domestic titles in his career, including two with Bayern Munich and three with Juventus.

At 30 years old, he is now in his prime and should be able to perform in the Premier League.

He's a tricky winger who would be able to provide service for Wolves' striker. He would undoubtedly give the West Midlands side more firepower in attacking areas.

There isn't too much risk involved as Wolves will be able to take him on loan.

If he joins and he performs, Wolves can always attempt to sign him on a permanent deal.

It remains to be seen whether Santo is interested, though.

