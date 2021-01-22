After two incredible seasons which has seen them pick up 196 points, win their first Premier League title and claim their sixth Champions League, you can’t exactly blame rival fans from enjoying Liverpool’s struggles this season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are wobbling and now find themselves six points off league leaders Manchester United. Defending their title now looks unlikely. Instead, a fight for a top-four finish looks to be their new goal.

And on Thursday night, their campaign hit a new low.

Not only did they suffer a shock loss at the hands of Burnley but it also meant the end of their incredible home record.

Liverpool hadn’t lost at Anfield since 2017 when Sam Allardyce’s Crystal Palace triumphed.

But Sean Dyche’s Burnley held firm before grabbing a late winner from the penalty spot via Ashley Barnes.

Liverpool’s 68 matches unbeaten at home was over - and rivals were loving it.

None more so than Chelsea legend John Terry.

Terry is currently the assistant manager at Aston Villa and has already inflicted a 7-2 defeat on the champions this season. But he decided to rub salt into the wounds following their defeat to Burnley.

First, Terry posted two stories on his Instagram.

The first one read: “Best and longest home record remains @ChelseaFC. 86 games over 4 years.”

Another post showed an image of Stamford Bridge with the words “86 games unbeaten” and an image of Anfield with the words “68 games unbeaten.”

But he wasn’t finished there.

He decided it was a significant enough occasion to upload a grid post. The image shows Mourinho, Didier Drogba, Frank Lampard and Terry himself guarding a castle with ’86’ emblazoned on flags.

Terry wrote: “86 Games. 4 Years Unbeaten At Home @chelseafc 💙👊🏻 Some record this is, it’s only when you retire and appreciate how good Liverpool have been to even get close to it. Will This Ever Be Beaten?”

He was absolutely loving it.

