A hand injury has forced professional Call of Duty star Thomas 'ZooMaa' Paparatto to step away from the eSports scene.

The news comes with the New York Subliners pro admitting that playing on with the thumb injury “just isn't possible anymore,” with the 25-year-old out of action for the “foreseeable future.”

In a Twitter statement, the former FaZe gamer explained just how upsetting the decision was to make.

“It breaks my heart to step away from a game I put my heart and soul into every single day for eight years. Going through that process of getting healthy again was one of the hardest things I ever had to do both physically and mentally, which led to a lot of stress and anxiety,” he commented.

The thumb and wrist issues that have hampered Paparatto have meant that competing right at the very top had become increasingly difficult, with the New York Subliners man finding it difficult to express himself through his gaming.

“I don't enjoy competing when I can't be the ZooMaa everyone knows and loves and feel like it's not fair to myself or to my team to go through all that again, potentially causing more damage to my hand. I'm grateful to have had a long-playing career. I have met so many amazing people through eSports and have made so many friendships I'll continue to cherish for the rest of my life.”

The announcement has seen Paparatto receive huge amounts of support from fans and teammates, with fellow New York Subliners star James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks writing: “Got a pic of us up on the wall in my room and it ain't coming down. Nothing but love for you and the fam."

‘ZooMaa’ responded to his army of fans thanking them for their support.

“Can’t help but get emotional seeing all the support,” he wrote on Twitter. “Wish I could respond to everyone but just know I see all of you and appreciate all the kind words. Love all of you for real.”

