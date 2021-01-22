Liverpool's 68-game unbeaten home run was brought to an end on Thursday night by Sean Dyche's Burnley.

The Clarets secured an unexpected 1-0 victory at Anfield thanks to a late penalty from Ashley Barnes.

It's a defeat which has prompted concern among Liverpool fans, as it now means the club have failed to score a goal in four successive Premier League games.

Divock Origi should have ended the Reds' goal drought late in the first half against Burnley, but the Belgian's shot when one-on-one versus Nick Pope cannoned into the crossbar.

To be honest, it was an absolute sitter and Liverpool legend Graeme Souness did not hold back in the Sky Sports studio when analysing the miss.

“Anyone but him really," the Scotsman said. “I know he’s got some important goals for Liverpool but I said to you ‘he’s not going to score here’.

“His first and second touches are great, has time to open his body up and he’s missed it. You can say six inches lower or six inches left but it isn’t, it doesn’t hit the back of the net. It’s a bad miss."

Souness was far from happy at the interval and after the full-time whistle had been blown, the 67-year-old was a broken man in the Sky Sports studio.

Dave Jones asked: "Can you believe what you've seen Graeme?"

Souness struggled to get his words out in response...

For the first time since his arrival at Anfield in 2015, Jurgen Klopp is facing a crisis and Liverpool fans know it.

"Jurgen has some hard thinking to do," Souness said after the defeat to Burnley. "Some of those players look like they are shot. There is no sparkle about them.

"This will be a real test for these players. Jurgen will now find out what he has in the dressing room."

If Liverpool can't dig themselves out of this rut in the next couple of weeks, they'll struggle to qualify for next season's Champions League.

