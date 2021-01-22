We are only hours away from seeing Conor McGregor back in action in the UFC Octagon.

It has been more than a year since the Irish superstar blew Donald Cerrone away in just 40 seconds and he has been promising an even more explosive performance this time around.

McGregor will come up against American Dustin Poirier on 'Fight Island' as he continues his journey back towards the top of the lightweight division.

In their first match, way back in 2014, McGregor mercilessly dispatched Poirier to the canvas, dropping him with a brutal combination before the referee intervened.

A lot of water has passed under the bridge since then, however, and Poirier could offer a far sterner challenge on Saturday night.

You can be sure that Poirier, who will have learned from his mistakes, will be quietly confident of causing a massive upset in Abu Dhabi.

On the other hand, McGregor is looking in the best shape of his life and has promised the world a 'masterpiece' performance on his Fight Island debut.

That could be exactly what we get as well after ULTIMATE DREAM FIGHT did their best to predict the outcome of the bout.

Using the popular game 'UFC 4' they simulated McGregor vs Poirier with the Irishman claiming a dominant victory.

The clash was ended with a vicious uppercut in the second round

Poirier's real-life prediction that both competitors would be dripping in blood was almost mirrored in the game as the pair ended the fight boasting their fair share of damage.

You can watch the simulation here.

Speaking in an interview with BT Sport, McGregor outlined his plans to have the fight done and dusted inside 60 seconds.

"I’m going to put on a flawless performance, an absolute clinic. I’ve never been more confident in my endurance than I am now.

Dustin and his team-mate take a bit of disrespect from me saying I’m going to take him out in 60 seconds, it works both ways.

"If you can last through the drama I’m about to bring to you, we will see what you’re about and who has the endurance.

"I’m excited all across the board, I’m confident. All my skills are on fire at the minute."

It promises to be a thunderous night in the Abu Dhabi desert.

