Liverpool's 68-game unbeaten Premier League run at Anfield came to an end on Thursday night as they sensationally lost 1-0 to relegation-threatened Burnley.

The Reds once again failed to find the net for a fourth consecutive Premier League game and in that respect, the clash ended up going down a somewhat predictable path.

Liverpool constantly peppered Nick Pope's goal with long-range shots and half-chances, but struggled to conjure clear-cut opportunities and were eventually punished at the other end.

Ashley Barnes won and then converted a penalty in one of Burnley's rare few advances towards Liverpool's goal during the second half, after goalkeeper Alisson had come crashing into him at a set piece.

Liverpool are now fourth in the table with holding onto a Champions League place as big a concern as closing the six-point gap on top spot.

And it appears the knives are already being sharpened and aimed at Anfield gaffer Jurgen Klopp, at least by one disappointed supporter.

Liverpool fan David rang into talkSPORT last night and sensationally claimed it's now time for Klopp to go, insisting that he'll never win another trophy as Reds boss - even if he's in the job for another ten years.

David also added that Liverpool should look to hire Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone, whose side are currently top of LaLiga, or former Juventus gaffer Max Allegri. He's still a free agent having left the Old Lady in 2019 following a fifth consecutive Serie A title.

Some bold declarations from David, although it's worth noting that the Liverpool fan in question admitted he's been wrong about Klopp before, saying he needed to be sacked a few years ago.

In the time since, of course, Klopp has guided Liverpool to the Premier League and the Champions League, so David's crystal ball seems to be somewhat unreliable to say the least. Check out what he said in full below...

"A few years ago I rang up when Liverpool were playing badly and I said that Jurgen Klopp would have to go.

"Ok - thanks for winning the Champions League, thanks for winning the Premier League and the Club World Cup and the Super Cup.

"But what happened to Liverpool when they lost to Aston Villa? And now they lose to Burnley at home - there's no way back.

"Jurgen Klopp has taken Liverpool as far as he can. He's taking them backwards now. He has got no Plan B, he's selecting the wrong players from the start, and I think they should go for Allegri or Simeone.

"But I don't think Jurgen Klopp will win any more trophies. He could be manager for another ten years - they won't win any more trophies under Jurgen Klopp. He hasn't got a clue anymore."

