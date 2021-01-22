WWE icon The Undertaker has offered his view on why fellow wrestler CM Punk’s switch to the UFC didn’t work out.

Speaking on the Joe Rogan Experience, The Undertaker says he didn't know enough about Punk's decisions, but felt it all came too late in his career, explaining: “I don’t know enough, because I was around enough at that time, but I don’t know that he had enough background. It was late in the game for him to make that transition [to MMA].

"He had an issue [with WWE] and sometimes people need a new challenge."

These comments from 'Taker came after Rogan questioned Punk's decision, stating: “God, that was a crazy gamble for him to fight."

The Undertaker, real name Mark Calaway, has long been a fan of MMA, with his own style of wrestling often been likened to that seen in the UFC.

He compared Punk’s transition to the UFC to Brock Lesnar’s, citing The Beast Incarnate's athleticism as a possible reason why he was able to take the UFC by storm whilst Punk couldn’t.

“You can’t believe someone of his size can move the way he can move. He’s a freak,” he explained.

After signing a multi-fight deal with UFC in 2014, CM Punk's first bout came in 2016 where he lost via submission inside the first round to Mickey Gall. Just under two years later, he lost to Mike Jackson via unanimous decision at UFC 225, with UFC president Dana White saying Punk should ‘call it a wrap’.

Despite his defeats, Calaway has a lot of admiration for Punk wanting a new challenge, with Rogan agreeing.

The Deadman ended by saying: “I mean, for Punk, if he just wanted the challenge, good for him. I mean, he tested it.”

As for Rogan, he concluded by sharing his entire thoughts, stating: “I think that’s what it was. He fought Mickey Gall and it didn’t work. Then he fought Mike Jackson, another guy afterward who was a pretty solid striker, but he wasn’t put in there with someone who was going to kick his off head into the fifth row. It was a good fight for him, but not really."

The pair agreed that the former wrestler likely picked up a good salary from his UFC bouts, but warned that swapping the ring for the Octagon in his late 30s was always going to cause issues.

Since the fights, CM Punk now works as a commentator for UFC affiliate Cage Fury Fighting Championships.

