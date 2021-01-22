Roman Reigns is going to headline WrestleMania 37 - there's very little doubt about that.

Since turning heel at SummerSlam last year, 'the Head of the Table' has been a dominant force on SmackDown and he's easily WWE's biggest draw right now.

But while it's obvious the Universal Champion will have a big match at 'Mania, it's not yet clear who will be challenging for his title.

Fans would love to see someone like Big E or Daniel Bryan get their shot and both of those men are amongst the favourites to win the Royal Rumble.

However, even Big E - who is currently the Intercontinental Champion - doubts that he'll get the match.

In fact, he's claimed that WWE will be 'going through a list of part-timers' to see if anyone's suited to facing Reigns - and only if there's not will he potentially be given that opportunity.

"You know how it is," Big E told Busted Open Radio, per WrestlingInc.

"They’re going to go through a list of part-timers - big names and big money guys who work once a year.

"They’re gonna go through that list and if they can’t get all those guys booked for that Roman spot for WrestleMania, then it’s kind of like, 'Now who do we look to who works here on a weekly basis who has actually been grinding and now maybe we give them an opportunity?'"

Yep, it sounds like Big E doesn't hold out much hope for a match with Reigns at WrestleMania and that's a big shame.

However, it's easy to sympathise with where he's coming from.

At the Royal Rumble, Goldberg will challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship and many fans are worried he could go on to face Reigns at WrestleMania a few months later.

After all, that match was originally planned for last year's 'Showcase of the Immortals' before Roman pulled out.

Strap in WWE fans, because according to Big E, we could see another part-timer in the main event of WrestleMania this year.

