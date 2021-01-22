Pretty much every single season, Neymar is out of action when March 11 rolls around.

In 2015 and 2016 with Barcelona, he was suspended, while injury ruled him out of action on that exact date in 2018 and 2019 at Paris Saint-Germain.

Of course, the Brazilian can't help being injured, but it's certainly strange that Neymar is always free at such a specific time of the year.

Why is it odd? Because March 11 is the date of his younger sister's birthday and the 28-year-old PSG forward seems to regularly be available to celebrate with Rafaella Santos.

This year, Neymar may not even have to worry about being suspended or injured, because his new manager, Mauricio Pochettino, is considering giving him extended to leave for his sister's big day.

"When the time comes, we'll see," the former Spurs manager told El Larguero. "It's important to be very good at tactics, but management is fundamental.

"When I started coaching, I told myself that I was going to be inflexible and that I would not let anything go.

"But after 12 years, I realise that I am more flexible each time and that I like to negotiate everything. Today, the new generation like to give their opinions, to be listened to. Discussion must take precedence.

"Nothing is won by imposing things. You have to discuss, negotiate."

Poch is clearly feeling rather generous. Last year, the 'curse of Neymar's sister's birthday' was broken, with the Brazilian starring in a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on March 11.

This year, PSG are scheduled to face Barcelona on March 10 and then they have a game against Nantes in Ligue 1 four days later.

If Neymar dazzles against his former club in the Champions League, you can bet he'll be on a plane to Brazil straight after and will subsequently miss the match against Nantes.

